Memos reveal why Cincinnati assistant police chief was ousted

The second highest-ranking official in the Cincinnati police department had to go because he had a pattern of undermining the police chief's authority, city records released Wednesday show.

Top cop out but taxpayers keep paying in $400K settlement

"It has become necessary to bring to your attention an urgent situation that has become unmanageable involving a member of the senior command staff of the department," Chief Eliot Isaac wrote in a March 5 memo to City Manager Harry Black.

"A clear pattern has emerged regarding (Executive Assistant Police Chief) David Bailey's conduct during my tenure as police chief. His behavior is indicative of a systematic effort to undermine my authority as Chief and create a chaotic atmosphere inside the department. His efforts have been to establish pathways to evade or conceal matters that require my attention or decision-making."

The chief then listed several reasons:

"Allowing and approving, without my knowledge, District Two Captain Jeff Butler to restrict a Police Lieutenant to the stationhouse (sic), resulting in an unfavorable arbitration decision that now requires the department to compensate Lieutenants for Field Training Officer pay."

"Engaging in conversations with FBI partners and authorizing investigations without my approval or permission."

"While assigned oversight of the Emergency Communications Section (EC) refuse to respond and address operational issues, allowing the Section to deteriorate to crisis conditions."

"Intentionally undermining the Collaborative Refresh Process by encouraging and undertaking in a confrontational attitude to antagonize the party members and contractors."

"Directed the Internal Investigations Section and Inspection Section to undertake investigations without the approval of the Police Chief."

"Failing to secure two confidential documents from under his command which were released to the media prior to the review or approval of the Police Chief. The first document was released from the Internal Investigation involving an investigation of an African American Police Lieutenant and the second was the premature release of the Inspections Section Overtime Audit in which he was directly ordered (to) secure by the Police Chief on 2-15-2018."

In conclusion, the chief wrote:

"It is my belief that these recent events rise to the level of insubordination and has created a condition that must be mitigated to insure the effective operation of the Police Department. look forward to discussing a remedy to these issues with you at your earliest convenience."

Three days later, on March 8, the chief sent the city manager the same memo again - except he took out the above sentence and replaced it with this one:

"Therefore I recommend that ...Bailey be separated from service effective immediately."

Isaac signed his initials to both memos.

On the second memo, Black approved the recommendation by signing his full name on a line marked City Manager.

That day, Bailey was "forced out" by the city manager, the police union president has said. Sgt. Dan Hils and the mayor asked the city manager to reconsider.

The mayor wrote in an email the development was "sad" and he wished Bailey and Isaac could work it out.

Bailey signed a settlement agreement March 8 that shows he will receive his full pay, pension and benefits in a deal that will cost taxpayers about $400,000.

Black signed it the next day, making it official.

Bailey will continue to collect $126,245.64 annually with a biannual $10,000 stipend.

Upon his July 5, 2020 retirement date with the Ohio Pension Fund, he'll be allowed to cash out his vacation, sick time and accumulated compensation time. In essence, city taxpayers will pay Bailey not to work until he retires.

So far, Black and Chief Eliott Isaac have not publicly discussed why Bailey is out after 31 years with the department.

They also did not release documentation until the memos were released late Wednesday afternoon, after a City Hall showdown between the city manager and mayor.

FOX19 NOW has a request into Bailey's attorney for comment.

We also have asked a city spokesman to interview the police chief and city manager.

The memos show Isaac brought issues with Bailey to the attention of Black in the first memo the same day District 5 commander Captain Bridget Bardua filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against the police department.

Cincinnati police leaders accused of sexual discrimination, attempt to oust chief

The complaint named Bailey and two other police officials, Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate and Captain Jeff Butler.

Bardua alleges white men in the department are discriminating against her because she's a woman and because she supports "our African-American police of chief."

The next day, on March 6, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer obtained a draft audit of police overtime. FOX19 NOW received it the next day from a city spokesman in response to a public records request we already had in for the document.

The audit raised several concerns including "intentional actions to maximize compensation," bad oversight and confusion about policy.

It found that Bardua received $82,723 in overtime pay and compensatory time last year, more than any other district commander.

The city manager was so upset the audit was leaked, he called for federal prosecutors to investigate.

It "reinforces my ongoing concern related to a rogue element within the Department that seeks to be disruptive and insubordinate relative to Issue 5 and the reality that you have an African American Police Chief and City Manager," Black wrote to Mayor John Cranley and other city leaders. "This rogue element is corrupt. It ultimately may require the intervention of outside law enforcement to ferret out."

Bardua said in her complaint Butler unexpectedly pulled into the driveway of her home at 10:15 p.m. to discuss an audit of District 5 overtime.

He told her he was upset about it, according to the complaint.

Butler told Bardua, according to the complaint, "'You know things are getting bad.' "Butler stated 'He (meaning the police chief) will not survive this. It's either you or him.' Captain Bardua took that to mean that either she or the Chief was getting terminated."

Bardua's discrimination complaint, the release of the draft audit of police overtime and Bailey's ouster all happened last week by Thursday

On Friday, the mayor asked for Black's resignation.

Mayor accuses city manager of 'abusive' 'retaliatory' behavior: 'This is sad'

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.