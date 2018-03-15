Ex-officer may be probed in 2 wrongful imprisonment cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky police officer involved in two cases that wrongfully imprisoned three men for a combined 55 years could now be investigated.
The Courier Journal reported Wednesday that Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee Chairwoman Jessica Green is calling for the state to investigate former Metro police Detective Mark Handy. If the full council approves Green's measure, the city would formally ask the Kentucky attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to review Handy.
In January 2017, Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine's office told police there wasn't enough evidence to criminally charge Handy. Federal prosecutors also declined saying their investigation was limited to possible perjury in one civil lawsuit.
Handy retired in February as a Jefferson County deputy sheriff. His attorney did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
