Cincinnati Museum Center project in final stretch

There is just eight months to go on the restoration of Union Terminal.
The 350-person crew has been busy at work for about 20 months and there have been some unexpected obstacles but the project is on track to be complete in November.
The building is closed to the public but the Duke Energy Children's Museum is set to reopen May 4.
This is the first full structural restoration in Union Terminal's 85-year-history.
The total cost of the project is $224 million.
Good morning! A look at where the @CincyMuseum restoration project stands. I'm live all morning touring the building. WATCH @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/E9JDcQTKc5— Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) March 15, 2018
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.Full Story >
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.Full Story >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.Full Story >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.Full Story >
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.Full Story >
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.Full Story >
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.Full Story >
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.Full Story >