Cincinnati Museum Center project in final stretch

There is just eight months to go on the restoration of Union Terminal.

The 350-person crew has been busy at work for about 20 months and there have been some unexpected obstacles but the project is on track to be complete in November.

The building is closed to the public but the Duke Energy Children's Museum is set to reopen May 4.

This is the first full structural restoration in Union Terminal's 85-year-history.

The total cost of the project is $224 million.

Good morning! A look at where the @CincyMuseum restoration project stands. I'm live all morning touring the building. WATCH @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/E9JDcQTKc5 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) March 15, 2018

