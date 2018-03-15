2 displaced in mobile home fire

Fire destroyed this mobile home on Bethel-New RIchmond Road in Monroe Township, Clermont County early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Two people were displaced in a Clermont County mobile home fire early Thursday, a county dispatch supervisor said.

Flames broke out in a trailer in the 1500 block of Bethel-New Richmond Road just after 3 a.m., she said. A resident inside the residence called 911 to report the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the dispatcher, but the structure sustained heavy damage.

Fire crews on scene declined comment and instructed a FOX19 NOW videographer to leave.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents, according to the dispatch supervisor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, she said.

A damage estimate was not available.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.