Ohio Rep. Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in US House

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur is poised to become the longest-serving female member in the U.S. House.
The 71-year-old Democrat from Toledo has served in the House since 1983.
The longest-serving woman in the House so far was Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, a Massachusetts Republican who served from 1925 until she died in 1960. Kaptur would surpass that tenure of over 35 years on Sunday.
Colleagues applauded Kaptur on Wednesday in a rare moment of bipartisan celebration as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker Paul Ryan offered comments praising Kaptur's long service.
Kaptur is campaigning this year for re-election to what would be her 19th term.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There is just eight months to go on the restoration of Union Terminal.Full Story >
There is just eight months to go on the restoration of Union Terminal.Full Story >
The second highest-ranking official in the Cincinnati police department had to go because he had a pattern of undermining the police chief's authority, city records released Wednesday show.Full Story >
The second highest-ranking official in the Cincinnati police department had to go because he had a pattern of undermining the police chief's authority, city records released Wednesday show.Full Story >
A beloved Elder High School teacher who died in a hit-and-run accident late last year will be remembered Thursday at a dedication of a West Side street renamed in his honor.Full Story >
A beloved Elder High School teacher who died in a hit-and-run accident late last year will be remembered Thursday at a dedication of a West Side street renamed in his honor.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the 2018 Dream Home Giveaway.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the 2018 Dream Home Giveaway.Full Story >
A power struggle at City Hall exploded Wednesday.Full Story >
A power struggle at City Hall exploded Wednesday.Full Story >