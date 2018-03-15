Elder teacher killed in hit-skip honored in street dedication Thursday

A beloved Elder High School teacher who died in a hit-and-run accident late last year will be remembered Thursday as a West Side street renamed in his honor is dedicated.

Cincinnati city officials and Elder leaders are expected to join Mark Klusman's family in the 10 a.m. ceremony on Vincent Avenue in Price Hill.

The street has a seconary name, Mark Klusman Way, in recognition of his lifetime of commitment and contributions to the city and Elder High School, where he taught and was a mentor for 51 years.

Klusman, 74, was struck by a vehicle as he helped with a neighborhood cleanup along Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill the morning of Dec. 9.

He died from his injuries just over two weeks later, on Dec. 26.

Kayla Wilson, 23, is scheduled to go on trial March 27 for Klusman's death.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence.

Wilson is held in lieu of $1 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

This is the second time this week city officials have held a dedication ceremony to honor a resident hit and killed by a motorist.

The south crosswalk across Vine Street at the intersection of Erkenbrecker Avenue in Avondale is now known as "Khloe's Krossing" for Khloe Pitts.

The 3-year-old was hit by an SUV as she crossed the street while holding her parents' hands the evening of Nov. 26, 2016. The family was heading home from the Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights.

She died from her injuries two months later

