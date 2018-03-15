Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump continues to insist the United States has a trade deficit with Canada, following news reports that he claimed at a fundraiser about talking trade with the country's prime minister without knowing all the facts.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday: "We do have a Trade Deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive). P.M. Justin Trudeau of Canada, a very good guy, doesn't like saying that Canada has a Surplus vs. the U.S.(negotiating), but they do...they almost all do...and that's how I know!"

Trump, who routinely inflates trade deficits, has previously complained about a trade deficit with Canada even though the U.S. runs an overall surplus with that country - when the value of services is included in the calculation.

Trump spoke about trade during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post. The paper reports that Trump said he freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Trudeau.

Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"

Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star

    Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-03-15 02:02:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:25:30 GMT
    New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)

    New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

    New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

  • Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada

    Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:32:46 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:25:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Full Story >

  • Pa. House race suggests almost no GOP candidate is safe

    Pa. House race suggests almost no GOP candidate is safe

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-03-15 04:26:58 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:17:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Supporters of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District hold signs during his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Ratt...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Supporters of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District hold signs during his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Ratt...
    The fallout from the Democratic performance in the special House race in Pennsylvania is leaving Republicans feeling that almost no candidate is safe as midterms elections loom.Full Story >
    The fallout from the Democratic performance in the special House race in Pennsylvania is leaving Republicans feeling that almost no candidate is safe as midterms elections loom.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly