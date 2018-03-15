Kentucky police search for suspect in officer's killing

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the name of a man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky police officer.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Jody Sims says 55-year-old John Russell Hall of Pikeville should be considered armed and dangerous.
Sims' statement Thursday says police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Hall with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and they also want to question him about the killing of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.
The officer was killed Tuesday night while patrolling the Hurricane Creek area with a state trooper.
Police said they came upon a suspicious vehicle, spoke with occupants, and then began canvassing the area for other possible suspects when gunfire erupted. The trooper later found the officer with a fatal gunshot wound.
