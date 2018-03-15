Authorities warn about new child abduction phone scam - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Authorities warn about new child abduction phone scam

Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return. (Source: KCPQ/CNN) Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return. (Source: KCPQ/CNN)

RAVENSDALE, WA (KCPQ/CNN) - Things are starting to feel normal again, after a scary phone call Kelly Nelson received last week.

She said the call came from a blocked number, on the other end, a young girl with a faint Hispanic accent was screaming for help.

"When I heard the child screaming, I thought something was happening at (Rebecca Nelson's) her school, like one of those awful shooting phone calls," Nelson said.

A man then got on the phone and said he had abducted her daughter.

“He says to me get your purse and get your keys and get in your car," Nelson said.

She said the man kept hanging up and calling her back with more threats if she didn't pay up. Her husband called 911 which then called the school and confirmed their daughter was safe.

"I don't see why someone would do that, but there a lot of people who are not good people," Nelson said.

King County Sheriff`s investigators said this is one of two fake kidnapping calls just days apart.

Detectives believe the scammers are getting information about potential victims from social media. 

The scammers don't always have their facts straight. For instance, they had Kelly and Rebecca Nelsons’ first names but they used the mother’s maiden name instead of her married name.

“I'm playing this back over and over and over and there were a lot of inconsistencies, there were a lot of consistencies but there were a lot of facts that weren't right," Kelly Nelson said.

Kelly said the entire ordeal just wasn't right.

"I think there's a special place in hell for people like that," she said.

Copyright 2018 KCPQ via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • 2 dead, including gunman, in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting

    2 dead, including gunman, in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:32:05 GMT

    Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

    Full Story >

    Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

    Full Story >

  • Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada

    Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:32:46 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:25:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Full Story >

  • US accuses Russia of ongoing operation to hack energy grid

    US accuses Russia of ongoing operation to hack energy grid

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-15 14:42:40 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:23:19 GMT
    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    Full Story >

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly