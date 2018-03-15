Green Beer Day: First OVI arrest at 8 a.m.

First OVI arrest on Green Beer Day in Oxford occurred at 8 a.m. (Photo: Oxford Police Twitter)

Green beer is flowing in Oxford Thursday, and the first OVI arrest occurred as the sun came up.

Several bars around the campus of Miami University open before dawn for the annual tradition of Green Beer Day, held on the Thursday before Spring Break.

Students drink up and celebrate the coming spring season and St. Patrick's Day.

Oxford police step up patrols on Green Beer Day, and professors traditionally send out memos warning students the occasion does not qualify an excused absence from class.

Despite all the warnings this driver won the prize for being the first OVI arrest today around 8AM, just as the sun was coming up. #epicfail Thanks to @OSHP for all their assistance today in keeping our roads safe #Greenbeerday pic.twitter.com/zNQOuuaEUd — Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) March 15, 2018

