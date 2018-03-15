Green Beer Day: First OVI arrest at 8 a.m. - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Green Beer Day: First OVI arrest at 8 a.m.

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
First OVI arrest on Green Beer Day in Oxford occurred at 8 a.m. (Photo: Oxford Police Twitter) First OVI arrest on Green Beer Day in Oxford occurred at 8 a.m. (Photo: Oxford Police Twitter)
OXFORD, OH (FOX19) -

Green beer is flowing in Oxford Thursday, and the first OVI arrest occurred as the sun came up.

Several bars around the campus of Miami University open before dawn for the annual tradition of Green Beer Day, held on the Thursday before Spring Break.

Students drink up and celebrate the coming spring season and St. Patrick's Day.

Oxford police step up patrols on Green Beer Day, and professors traditionally send out memos warning students the occasion does not qualify an excused absence from class.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly