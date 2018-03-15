Chick-fil-A Ft. Wright aims to Catch for a Cause this March

Chick-fil-A Fort Wright is frying fish on Fridays during March from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to support select Northern Kentucky police department charities.

When you visit the Chick-fil-A Fort Wright location, and mention “Fresh Catch For A Cause” or #CFAFishFry during the Friday promotional hours, a percent of the proceeds from your meal will directly benefit the chosen NKY police department charity of the week.

“We created ‘Fresh Catch For A Cause’ because our restaurant wanted to find a way to thank and support our community police departments,” said Brent Linn, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Fort Wright. “They do so much for us, have very hard jobs and are often under-appreciated. This is our way of giving back to our local officers.”

Organizers said police departments are not permitted to accept donations directly; therefore, each department has selected a cause that proceeds from the Chick-fil-A Fort Wright fish fries will benefit.

Proceeds from the March 16th event will benefit Fort Mitchell Community Outreach Program, thanks to the Fort Mitchell Police Department.

On March 30th, the proceeds will benefit Northern Kentucky Police Memorial courtesy of the Fort Wright Police Department.

During Lent, Chick-fil-A Fort Wright is offering Pacific Cod with a Panko crust fried to perfection and served with tartar sauce and pickles on a butter toasted bun. You can add Waffle Fries and a beverage to make it a meal.

The restaurant has a variety of fresh fish and chicken dinner options including: fish sandwich (add cheese for extra gooey goodness), deluxe fish sandwich (add fresh lettuce and tomato) entrees and meals; as well as two and three count fish entrees and meals.

The Fort Wright restaurant is located at 3436 Madison Pike Route 17.

(Other select Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky participating locations are also offering fish. Check each store for details. Police department promotion is only at Ft. Wright location.)

More information is available at www.cfacincynky.com or call 859-431-9090.