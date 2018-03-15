US gets tougher on Russia; new sanctions, accusations

Was City Manager Harry Black in the wrong when he went to a strip club with other city employees during an out-of-town work trip? He says no.Full Story >
Was City Manager Harry Black in the wrong when he went to a strip club with other city employees during an out-of-town work trip? He says no.Full Story >
There was a lot of concern at Badin High School Thursday when officials said a low flying single engine plane circled the building repeatedly.Full Story >
There was a lot of concern at Badin High School Thursday when officials said a low flying single engine plane circled the building repeatedly.Full Story >
An Ohio state lawmaker says law-abiding high school students who are 18 or older should be allowed to carry long guns inside public high schools.Full Story >
An Ohio state lawmaker says law-abiding high school students who are 18 or older should be allowed to carry long guns inside public high schools.Full Story >
With clean, clear Canadian air arriving, you can expect sunshine Thursday and a clear, crisp night Thursday night.Full Story >
With clean, clear Canadian air arriving, you can expect sunshine Thursday and a clear, crisp night Thursday night.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School student joined Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones Thursday to ask for increased school security.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School student joined Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones Thursday to ask for increased school security.Full Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersFull Story >
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersFull Story >