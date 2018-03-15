1 in custody after threat to fly plane into Badin High School - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

1 in custody after threat to fly plane into Badin High School

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

One person is in custody over a threat to fly a plane into Badin High School Thursday morning, a Butler County dispatcher said.

The school, located on New London Road was evacuated as a precaution about 10:10 a.m., she said.

There is not a plane in the air and no immediate threat at this time, Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said in a tweet.

