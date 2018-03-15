1 in custody after threat to fly plane into Badin High School

Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.Full Story >
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.Full Story >
One person is in custody and Badin High School is being evacuated over a threat to fly a plane into Badin High School, a Butler County dispatcher said Thursday morning.Full Story >
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.Full Story >
