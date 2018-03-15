Some Kentucky school districts to get more resource officers

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Two Kentucky school districts are getting more law enforcement officers for their campuses.

The Boyd Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to add five officers to the Boyd County and Fairview Independent schools districts. Each currently has one school resource officer.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods requested more officers after last month's school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. The Daily Independent quotes the sheriff as saying an onsite officer is the best way to deter active shooters.

Four of the deputies will work at the county schools and one will work in the Fairview system. The new officers will cost the county $55,500 for the 2018-19 school year.

The sheriff says three former Ashland Police Department officers have been formally hired for the roles so far.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

