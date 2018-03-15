Toys R Us gift cards good only for the next 30 days

The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.Full Story >
One person is in custody and Badin High School is being evacuated over a threat to fly a plane into Stephen Badin High School, a Butler County dispatcher said Thursday morning.Full Story >
A beloved Elder High School teacher who died in a hit-and-run accident late last year will be remembered Thursday at a dedication of a West Side street renamed in his honor.Full Story >
Wayne has defeated Princeton in the regional semifinals in Division I.Full Story >
A Hamilton father says he has the solution to ending gun violence -- teaching kids to shoot.Full Story >
