'Black Panther' puts spotlight on question of connection

By DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - In the weeks since its release, "Black Panther" has been a film juggernaut, bringing in more than $1 billion globally.
It's also put a spotlight on a very real-world issue - the questions of connection or displacement among peoples of African descent all over the world.
Academics and activists including W.E.B. Du Bois and Malcolm X have been talking about that for a century and more, and it's an issue that's impacted how Africans and African-Americans have interacted with each other.
The movie's central story pits T'Challa, the Black Panther and king of Wakanda, against Erik Killmonger, the son of T'Challa's uncle and an American woman, who was abandoned in America, and touches on how and whether Wakanda's power should be used in aid of black people globally.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One person is in custody and Badin High School is being evacuated over a threat to fly a plane into Badin High School, a Butler County dispatcher said Thursday morning.Full Story >
One person is in custody and Badin High School is being evacuated over a threat to fly a plane into Badin High School, a Butler County dispatcher said Thursday morning.Full Story >
A beloved Elder High School teacher who died in a hit-and-run accident late last year will be remembered Thursday at a dedication of a West Side street renamed in his honor.Full Story >
A beloved Elder High School teacher who died in a hit-and-run accident late last year will be remembered Thursday at a dedication of a West Side street renamed in his honor.Full Story >
Wayne has defeated Princeton in the regional semifinals in Division I.Full Story >
Wayne has defeated Princeton in the regional semifinals in Division I.Full Story >
A Hamilton father says he has the solution to ending gun violence -- teaching kids to shoot.Full Story >
A Hamilton father says he has the solution to ending gun violence -- teaching kids to shoot.Full Story >