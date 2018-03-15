Gun control or protecting dogs: Twitter lights up Sen. Kennedy - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Gun control or protecting dogs: Twitter lights up Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy's legislative offer to protect dogs comes as many want to reform gun control laws in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.

(RNN) – The world of politics is filled with landmines, especially in the era of social media.

After a family’s puppy died on a United Airlines flight this week, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana offered a solution.

The senator then appeared on CNN to push his plan that “pets are family.”

Now, Americans love their dogs, but Kennedy’s legislation comes as many want to reform gun control laws in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

With many folks frustrated over the slow pace of lawmakers to address the issue, they vented on Kennedy.

