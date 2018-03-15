Gun control or protecting dogs: Twitter lights up Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy’s legislative offer to protect dogs comes as many want to reform gun control laws in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting. (Source: Sen. John Kennedy/Twitter)

(RNN) – The world of politics is filled with landmines, especially in the era of social media.

After a family’s puppy died on a United Airlines flight this week, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana offered a solution.

I will be filing a bill tomorrow that will prohibit airlines from putting animals in overhead bins. Violators will face significant fines. Pets are family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 14, 2018

The senator then appeared on CNN to push his plan that “pets are family.”

In a lot of respects, dogs are how people ought to be. What happened on @united was disgraceful and doesn’t need to happen again. I don’t enjoy having to legislate common decency, but by God, I’m going to do it until they take this seriously. pic.twitter.com/nULp02rGsi — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 15, 2018

Now, Americans love their dogs, but Kennedy’s legislation comes as many want to reform gun control laws in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

With many folks frustrated over the slow pace of lawmakers to address the issue, they vented on Kennedy.

17 people die in a high school and a month later there's a nationwide protest to get the attention of lawmakers.



One dog dies on an airplane and there's a bill in the Senate rectifying it within 48 hours. https://t.co/YISKBPgtkS — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) March 14, 2018

Pets are family? So are children who get killed with assault weapons. Why don’t you file a bill about that? — karen ward (@karenwardks) March 15, 2018

This is great. Would be even greater if you and your colleagues could actually on gun control too. It's been a month since 17 students and teachers were murdered. So now would be great. — Motor McBoatface (@IBFabulous) March 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.