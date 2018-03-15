Man indicted on theft charges in alleged granite countertop scam

A Silverton man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from four people in a granite countertop scam, prosecutors said Thursday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said 57-year-old Michael Combs was indicted for allegedly stealing money from consumers after offering to install granite countertops for them.

Combs was indicted on the following charges:

One count of theft beyond the scope

One count of theft by deception

Three counts of theft beyond the scope

Three counts of theft by deception

Combs is accused of stealing around $19,300 from four people in the greater Cincinnati area.

According to investigators, Combs operated under the names Granite Designs and First Choice Tops.

He provided homeowners with estimates for new granite countertop installations and collected checks for the materials but allegedly never completed any of the work.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Attorney General’s Economic Crimes Unit, a division of the consumer protection section.

