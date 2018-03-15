Bill advances to limit fees to outside attorneys

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill to limit how much money outside attorneys can earn when hired by the state to pursue cases against corporations.
The bill drew opposition from Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear's office, but it cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.
The bill would set limits on contingency fees paid to outside lawyers.
Fees would be capped at 20 percent of any settlement or judgment up to $10 million. Fee percentages would be smaller for larger amounts.
Rep. Jason Nemes says his bill aims to make sure as much settlement money as possible goes to people hurt by a defendant's actions.
Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown says it would limit the AG's ability to hire outside lawyers needed to go against corporations accused of harming the state.
The legislation is House Bill 198.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
