New video shows officer standing outside school during Parkland shooting

Tens of thousands of students around the US have staged one of the biggest student walkouts in decades, demanding action against gun violence weeks after 17 were killed in a school shooting rampage in Florida.Full Story >
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.Full Story >
A high school student in California said he heard his teacher deny another student of what he wanted - to opt out of the school's observance of the nationwide gun violence protest.Full Story >
While students across the nation walked out of school amid the national gun control debate, the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people and wounding more in the Florida school shooting sat in court silently, his head bowed.Full Story >
