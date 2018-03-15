New video shows officer standing outside school during Parkland shooting

The Broward County Sheriff released a video they say shows former deputy Scot Peterson standing outside during the Stoneman Douglas shooting. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – Surveillance video released on Thursday shows former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson standing outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School as a former student killed 17 students and staff.

On Feb. 14, Nicolas Cruz opened fire for six minutes in a building on the campus. Peterson responded within 90 seconds, but never entered the building. He even radioed for arriving law enforcement to stay outside.

Calls to 911 came in about 2:23 p.m. ET, and a man can be seen in the video running towards the building.

Peterson resigned over the incident. He initially said that he thought the shooter was outside, but audio tapes revealed that he knew the shooter was inside.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released the video after a court order.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.