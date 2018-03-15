Babysitter indicted for alleged assault of 3-year-old girl

A woman who is accused of assaulting a 3-year-old girl was indicted by a Butler County grand jury Thursday on charges of child endangering and felonious assault.

Lindsay Partin, 35, of Hanover Township, posted a $30,000 cash bond and was released from jail on Monday.

She struck and shook Hannah Wesche, causing "serious physical harm" Thursday, March 8, at Partin's residence in the 4000 block of Shank Road in Hanover Township, sheriff's officials said.

Partin called 911 and told a dispatcher that Hannah was unconscious shortly after her father dropped her off about 7 a.m.

First responders found her unresponsive, with labored breathing and obvious bruises about her head and face, the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

Hannah was taken from the home to Fort Hamilton Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on her body.

Partin admitted to striking the child and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, sheriff's officials said.

"We just want to stress that this situation is devastating. She is not expected to survive," Hannah's father said in Butler County Area 2 Court Monday morning during Partin's brief video arraignment from county jail.

