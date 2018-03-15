Investigation leads to drug bust, marijuana grow operation in Brown County home

The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.Full Story >
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.Full Story >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.Full Story >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.Full Story >
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.Full Story >
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.Full Story >
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.Full Story >
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.Full Story >