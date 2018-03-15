Investigation leads to drug bust, marijuana grow operation in Brown County home

A 45-year-old man was arrested after an investigation revealed a large amount of drugs and a marijuana grow operation in a Brown County home.

According to police, Brian Sandera was taken into custody after a search of a property in the 10000 block of Oakwood Road.

Police said the found an indoor marijuana growing operation, prescription pills, a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, firearms, and US currency.

Sandera is being held at the Brown County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brown County investigators at 937-378-2573.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.