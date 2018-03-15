One injured after train strikes car in Aurora

The passenger of a car suffered non-life threatening injuries after a train struck the vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to police, witnesses stated the Toyota was stopped with the front end on the tracks while the flashing lights and signal were activated at the railroad crossing.

Police observed damage to the front passenger side of the car. The CSX train also stopped.

The driver of the passenger car was identified as Rita Priddy, 77, and the male passenger was identified as 79-year-old David Priddy.

David Priddy was transported to High Point Health Hospital for non- life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The intersections at Importing Street and U.S. 50 as well as George Street and U.S. 50 were blocked for approximately one hour and 30 minutes while the crash was investigated.

