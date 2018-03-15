Ohio lawmaker: Let 18-year-olds carry guns in schools

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio state lawmaker says law-abiding high school students who are 18 or older should be allowed to carry long guns inside public high schools.
Republican Rep. Niraj Antani (NEER'-ihj ahn-TAH'-nee), of Miamisburg, told the Dayton Daily News in an interview Thursday that Ohio law allows those over 18 to carry a long gun, so anyone who complies "should be able to carry and protect themselves."
He said he wasn't advocating arming high-school students, but believes those who meet legal requirements should have the option to carry.
Antani's comments come a day after tens of thousands of U.S. students walked out of classrooms to demand action on gun violence and school safety. The activism was sparked by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.
