Ohio lawmaker: Let 18-year-olds carry guns in schools

At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.Full Story >
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.Full Story >
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.Full Story >
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.Full Story >
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.Full Story >
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.Full Story >
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.Full Story >
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.Full Story >