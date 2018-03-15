Body cam footage shows aftermath of driver's OD, numerous collisions

Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles. (Source: Cincinnati police)

Newly-released video shows the moments after he is accused of overdosing on heroin, hitting those vehicles, and stopping against a parked car and curb.

Court documents say Dana Dreyling, of West Harrison, Ind., was driving a 2006 Mazda at the time of the incident, which took place Feb. 15. Dreyling is serving out a 180-day sentence at the Hamilton County Justice Center after pleading guilty to OVI.

Court records also show Dreyling was found guilty for possession of drug instruments, permitting drug abuse, and reckless operation.

Cincinnati Police Specialist Robert Uhlenbrock wouldn’t speak to Dreyling’s case specifically but says when you take drugs that you don't know where they came from, you don't know what's in it.

"They don’t know if they’re going to make it home or not," he said. "So, they don’t know if it’s going to affect them -- if it’s going to put them unconscious quickly … if it’s not going to put them unconscious quickly.”

In the video from a responding officer's body-worn camera, Dreyling admits to snorting heroin with the two other passengers in his car.

Dreyling was arrested at 4:40 p.m. in the afternoon. Police say drugged driving incidents are no longer just a nighttime problem.

“We have a task force that is out actually looking for the OVIs, for the heroin OVIs,” Uhlenbrock said. “Those tend to happen a little more during the daytime. So, we’re switching our hours, switching our manpower from some of the nighttime OVI patrols to some of the daytime OVI patrols.”

