Cincinnati moves step closer to (potentially) hosting World Cup match in 2026

Cincinnati has been included as an official Candidate Host City in the United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United Bid announced its list of 23 Candidate Host Cities on Thursday.

Cincinnati would possibly host games at Paul Brown Stadium.

If the 2026 FIFA World Cup is awarded to the United Bid, FIFA will select up to 16 Host Cities from the proposed slate of 23.

“We are thrilled to learn that Cincinnati USA has advanced to the next stage of discussions as a Host City for FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Tim Zeis, Board Chair of the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission, the group that convened regional partners to develop and submit the bid for Cincinnati. “As a Host City for World Cup 2026, Boston Consulting Group estimates that individual host cities could see between $160 and $620 million in incremental economic activity (which translates to a net benefit of approximately $90 to $480 million per city).”

Canada, Mexico, and the United States require no new stadium construction to stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cincinnati, along with the United Bid, will instead be able to work with FIFA to ensure the players, officials, and fans have an extraordinary experience at the largest FIFA World Cup ever staged.

Below are the United Bid’s final Candidate Host Cities.

Canada:

Edmonton

Montréal

Toronto

Mexico:

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

United States:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington DC

The United Bid Committee was created by the National Federations of Canada, Mexico, and the United States to manage the bidding process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first tournament with the expanded 48-team format.

