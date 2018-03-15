Toddler flown to Cincinnati Children's Hospital after apartment grease fire

A 2-year-old has been taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital after an apartment fire in Fairfield. (WXIX)

A 2-year-old has been taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital after an apartment fire in Fairfield.

It happened at the Camelot East Apartments, on the 5400 block of Camelot Drive, around 7:30 p.m.

A family member told authorities it was a grease fire. Authorities say while one occupant went outside for a fire extinguisher, another tried to remove the pot from the heat source. Some grease dropped on the child when that happened, authorities said.

Fire officials say the toddler suffered burns to the face and torso. Emergency crews first took the child to Mercy Hospital but then airlifted the toddler to Children's.

