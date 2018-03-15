Area teen hit by stray bullet while sitting on couch

A 13-year-old is recovering after a stray bullet came through his wall and hit him in the leg. It happened on Strader Avenue. (Provided)

A 13-year-old is recovering after a stray bullet came through his wall and hit him in the leg. It happened on Strader Avenue in the East End.

Police surrounded the home on the 200 block of Strader on Tuesday night after a bullet came flying through an apartment wall. The teen was carried out on a stretcher.

A family friend too afraid to be identified tells FOX19 NOW he was sitting on his couch in the living room when the bullet hit him in his knee.

"Thank God he was sitting up," said the family friend. "He was lucky. He was totally lucky cause if he was laying down on that couch it would have gone through his head."

Police say the man who fired the shot is Edwin Harris. They say he was in an apartment adjacent to the victim's and was showing a loaded semi-automatic pistol in an attempt to sell it. As he was handling it, police say, he a fired a shot hitting the boy next door.

"Around here there's a problem with drugs and nobody won't do anything and I'm getting sick of it," said the family friend.

The family friend said the teen is doing better. She says if the neighborhood isn't cleaned up the next victim might not be so lucky.

Harris is also facing drug possession and drug abuse charges. His court date is set for March 26.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the teen.

