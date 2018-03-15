At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse

At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.Full Story >
Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night. An officer on the scene tells FOX19 two victims -- an adult and a juvenile -- were shot in the 1000 block of Hamlet Drive. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital in Fairfield before Air Care was dispatched to take the victims to UC Medical Center. Police do not have information regarding a suspect yet. Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All ...Full Story >
Green beer is flowing in Oxford Thursday, and the first OVI arrest occurred as the sun came up.Full Story >
There is just eight months to go on the restoration of Union Terminal.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is recovering after a stray bullet came through his wall and hit him in the leg. It happened on Strader Avenue in the East End.Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersFull Story >
