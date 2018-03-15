Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.Full Story >
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.Full Story >
Cincinnati Public Schools will consider a resolution this Wednesday that deals with a land agreement with FC Cincinnati.Full Story >
Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.Full Story >
Jarron Cumberland had 27 points and 11 rebounds to set career highs in both categories Friday as Cincinnati recovered after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half to beat pesky Georgia State 68-53 in the NCAA...Full Story >
A car slammed into a Villa Hills building Friday afternoon, causing serious damage to the storefront and a neighboring hair salon.Full Story >
A majority of Cincinnati city council members are calling for a ceasefire in the back-and-forth between Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Harry Black. ?Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
