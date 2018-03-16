Police: 2 shot in Forest Park, both taken by Air Care

Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night.

An officer on the scene tells FOX19 two victims -- an adult and a juvenile -- were shot in the 1000 block of Hamlet Drive. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital in Fairfield before Air Care was dispatched to take the victims to UC Medical Center.

Police do not have information regarding a suspect yet.

