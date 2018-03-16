Ohio board to announce clemency ruling in death penalty case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Parole Board is ready to recommend whether a condemned killer should be spared ahead of next month's scheduled execution.

At issue before the board is a request for clemency by the attorney for death row inmate William Montgomery.

Montgomery was sentenced to die for the March 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle in the Toledo area. Montgomery's attorney argues Montgomery is innocent and there's too much doubt and uncertainty about the case.

The board plans to issue its report on Friday. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has the final say. Montgomery's execution is set for April 11.

Lucas County prosecutors say evidence points to Montgomery as the killer and he should be denied mercy.

