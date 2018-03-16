Kentucky man gets 35 years for killing man in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A Kentucky man has been imprisoned in western Iowa for manslaughter and attempted murder.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 36-year-old Arthur Crum expressed his regrets Thursday at his sentencing hearing in Council Bluffs. He was given 35 years and told to pay $150,000 restitution to the family of Larry Scott. Crum had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Scott was shot to death on Aug. 30, 2016. Crum, of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, has said Scott had asked him that morning for money to buy drugs. He said Scott then pulled a gun, which they struggled over.

Crum said the gun went off, and then he took the gun from Scott and shot him several times before fleeing.

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com

