Police: 54 citations issued during Green Beer Day - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: 54 citations issued during Green Beer Day

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The annual tradition of Green Beer Day is held on the Thursday before Spring Break. (FOX19 NOW) The annual tradition of Green Beer Day is held on the Thursday before Spring Break. (FOX19 NOW)
OXFORD, OH (FOX19) -

Oxford police issued 54 citations during this year's Green Beer Day. 

Officers made their first OVI arrest as the sun came up on Thursday. 

Several bars around the campus of Miami University opened before dawn for the annual tradition of Green Beer Day, held on the Thursday before Spring Break.

Oxford police usually step up patrols on Green Beer Day as students traditionally hold parties and drink up to celebrate the coming spring season and St. Patrick's Day.

By 11 a.m., police had shared news of the first Green Beer Day arrest. They also shared a warning to potential house partiers.

At the end of the day, Oxford Police issued 54 citations with the majority issued for violating noise restrictions and underage possession. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly