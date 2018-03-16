Police: 54 citations issued during Green Beer Day

The annual tradition of Green Beer Day is held on the Thursday before Spring Break. (FOX19 NOW)

Oxford police issued 54 citations during this year's Green Beer Day.

Officers made their first OVI arrest as the sun came up on Thursday.

Several bars around the campus of Miami University opened before dawn for the annual tradition of Green Beer Day, held on the Thursday before Spring Break.

Oxford police usually step up patrols on Green Beer Day as students traditionally hold parties and drink up to celebrate the coming spring season and St. Patrick's Day.

Despite all the warnings this driver won the prize for being the first OVI arrest today around 8AM, just as the sun was coming up. #epicfail Thanks to @OSHP for all their assistance today in keeping our roads safe #Greenbeerday pic.twitter.com/zNQOuuaEUd — Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) March 15, 2018

By 11 a.m., police had shared news of the first Green Beer Day arrest. They also shared a warning to potential house partiers.

About $50 worth of Natty Light about to be delivered to a house part we will probably shut down within 15 minutes of the music turning on. #cheers #GreenBeerDay pic.twitter.com/rYKrEmPHmm — Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) March 15, 2018

They started blaring the COPS theme song on loud speaker as Officers were riding by. They wanted our attention, and they got it!...in the form of a civil citation for Noise Restrictions. Several Officers were out & about on bike patrol today?? pic.twitter.com/0zfjzc5saN — Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) March 15, 2018

If you are highly intoxicated & underage it is not a good idea to attempt to open the back door of a police cruiser and tell the officer to drive you to Mason, Ohio. #GBD — Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) March 15, 2018

At the end of the day, Oxford Police issued 54 citations with the majority issued for violating noise restrictions and underage possession.

