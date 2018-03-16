Things to do in Cincy this weekend

If you're looking for things to do in Cincinnati this weekend, Cincy Weekend has you covered here.
AAA is offering its safe-ride-home program Friday through Sunday during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Full Story >
Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.Full Story >
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.Full Story >
An OVI Checkpoint will be held Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Montgomery Road near Wayland Avenue in the city of Norwood. The Norwood Police Department, Hamilton County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol will take part in the OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes. Officers warn drivers who are planning to ...Full Story >
