Things to do in Cincy this weekend

If you're looking for things to do in Cincinnati this weekend, Cincy Weekend has you covered here.

  • Officials expect to find more bodies under collapsed bridge

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.Full Story >
  • AAA's Tow to Go offering a safe ride home during St. Patrick's Day weekend

    (Pixabay: Pexels)(Pixabay: Pexels)
    AAA is offering its safe-ride-home program Friday through Sunday during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

    AAA is offering its safe-ride-home program Friday through Sunday during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

  • Sen. Jeff Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:25:23 GMT
    Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)
    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

