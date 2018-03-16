Jesus Christ (who lives in Maine) sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

WATERBORO, Maine (AP/RNN) - Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.

WGME-TV reports 83-year-old Jesus Christ in northern Waterboro says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace after legally changing her name. Christ says she sent the letter to Oprah because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

"Most of them think I'm plain crazy and ignore me," she said.

Television anchor Gayle King posted about the letter to Oprah on her Instagram account on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.

Winfrey said in a previous interview that she would know if God wanted her to run. Christ said that she didn't know there were rumors Oprah might run for president. Christ said she sent the letter because she liked Oprah.

Christ says if Oprah runs for president, she'll vote for her.

"God and the Bible. I try to live every moment of my life under God's will," Christ said to WGME-TV.

