Live from Nashville: Watch special coverage of UC and XU in the - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Live from Nashville: Watch special coverage of UC and XU in the NCAA Tournament

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch are in Nashville as the Bearcats and Musketeers get ready for their NCAA tournament openers. Join them for special player and coach interviews before and after the games. Mobile users can watch live at this link  

FOX19 NOW is also streaming on Facebook and the FOX19 NOW News App for Roku and Amazon Fire devices.

UC and Xavier are not in the same region in the NCAA Tournament bracket, so they wouldn't meet until the Final Four in San Antonio. But both teams are kicking off March Madness in Nashville Friday.

No. 2 UC plays No. 15 Georgia State at 2 p.m.

No. 1 seed Xavier faces Texas Southern at 7:20 p.m.

Follow Joe and Jeremy on Twitter for updates from Nashville during the games:

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Officials expect to find more bodies under collapsed bridge

    Officials expect to find more bodies under collapsed bridge

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:18:03 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.Full Story >
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.Full Story >

  • AAA's Tow to Go offering a safe ride home during St. Patrick's Day weekend

    AAA's Tow to Go offering a safe ride home during St. Patrick's Day weekend

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:18:05 GMT
    (Pixabay: Pexels)(Pixabay: Pexels)
    (Pixabay: Pexels)(Pixabay: Pexels)

    AAA is offering its safe-ride-home program Friday through Sunday during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

    Full Story >

    AAA is offering its safe-ride-home program Friday through Sunday during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

    Full Story >

  • Sen. Jeff Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

    Sen. Jeff Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:25:23 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:16:47 GMT
    Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)
    Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)

    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

    Full Story >

    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly