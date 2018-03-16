Live from Nashville: Watch special coverage of UC and XU in the NCAA Tournament

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
UC and Xavier are not in the same region in the NCAA Tournament bracket, so they wouldn't meet until the Final Four in San Antonio. But both teams are kicking off March Madness in Nashville Friday.
No. 2 UC plays No. 15 Georgia State at 2 p.m.
No. 1 seed Xavier faces Texas Southern at 7:20 p.m.
Justin Jenifer wins #Bearcats knockout pic.twitter.com/T758KASIJ1— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 15, 2018
This is how #Xavier ended their open practice. @KeremKanter hit back-to-back half-court underhanded heaves. @fox19 @XUAthletics pic.twitter.com/shFXbHy3cG— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 15, 2018
