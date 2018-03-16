Indiana man allegedly took taxi to and from bank for robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Southwestern Indiana police say a bank robbery suspect allegedly traveled to and from the bank in a taxi and paid the driver with some of his haul.

Nineteen-year-old Derrick Faria was arrested following Thursday's robbery in Evansville. He's being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show he had not been formally charged as of Friday morning and it's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports police say Faria traveled to and from a Fifth Third Bank in a taxi, and paid the driver who drove him home with cash he allegedly took from the bank.

Faria was arrested less than an hour after the heist.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

