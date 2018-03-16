Prosecutor: Police justified in shooting of homeless man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting a homeless man they found in a vacant, boarded-up home last year.
Media outlets reported Friday that Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said the Louisville officers will not faces any charges in the death of 32-year-old William Young Jr.
Wine said the officers' body cameras show that Young attacked the officers with a weapon when they discovered him.
At the time of the shooting, police said Young advanced toward an officer with a skewer-like item before he was shot. In Wine's review of the case, he said the officer who shot Young was poked with a 12-inch pointed metal pole near his collarbone.
Young's autopsy report showed he was shot 10 times and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night. An officer on the scene tells FOX19 two victims -- an adult and a juvenile -- were shot in the 1000 block of Hamlet Drive. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital in Fairfield before Air Care was dispatched to take the victims to UC Medical Center. Police do not have information regarding a suspect yet. Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All ...Full Story >
Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night. An officer on the scene tells FOX19 two victims -- an adult and a juvenile -- were shot in the 1000 block of Hamlet Drive. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital in Fairfield before Air Care was dispatched to take the victims to UC Medical Center. Police do not have information regarding a suspect yet. Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All ...Full Story >
Green beer is flowing in Oxford Thursday, and the first OVI arrest occurred as the sun came up.Full Story >
Green beer is flowing in Oxford Thursday, and the first OVI arrest occurred as the sun came up.Full Story >
There is just eight months to go on the restoration of Union Terminal.Full Story >
There is just eight months to go on the restoration of Union Terminal.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is recovering after a stray bullet came through his wall and hit him in the leg. It happened on Strader Avenue in the East End.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is recovering after a stray bullet came through his wall and hit him in the leg. It happened on Strader Avenue in the East End.Full Story >