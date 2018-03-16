Prosecutor: Police justified in shooting of homeless man - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Prosecutor: Police justified in shooting of homeless man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting a homeless man they found in a vacant, boarded-up home last year.

Media outlets reported Friday that Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said the Louisville officers will not faces any charges in the death of 32-year-old William Young Jr.

Wine said the officers' body cameras show that Young attacked the officers with a weapon when they discovered him.

At the time of the shooting, police said Young advanced toward an officer with a skewer-like item before he was shot. In Wine's review of the case, he said the officer who shot Young was poked with a 12-inch pointed metal pole near his collarbone.

Young's autopsy report showed he was shot 10 times and tested positive for methamphetamine.

