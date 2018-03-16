'Avengers' fans go nuts over new 'Infinity War' trailer

The latest movie in the ‘Avengers’ saga hits theaters on April 27. (Source: Marvel/Disney Studios)

(RNN) – If you heard your Marvel friends giggle Friday, there’s a reason for that.

A new trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” is out and it’s bursting with action and plenty of plot teases.

Twitter lit up with #InfinityWar, Tony Stark, Dr. Strange and Ebony Maw all trending

The mega movie brings together nearly the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to battle Thanos, who only wants to “wipe out half the universe.”

No problem. Isn’t the world about to end in every Avengers movie?

The latest in the Avengers saga hits theaters April 27 and fans are beside themselves with anticipation.

Me after seeing the new avengers trailer pic.twitter.com/bThQtMYnFv — Saivon Romero (@KingVon9) March 16, 2018

What will happen to Iron Man and Spider-Man?

Marvel can’t let anything happen to tony,cause he is legit like a father to a young boy who’s never had a father figure in his life and is finally getting the love and affection that a son deserves from his father. Peter deserves Tony. Tony Stark deserves to live #infinitywar pic.twitter.com/BpcAESTkFG — ash?? (@larbingzendaya) March 16, 2018

Captain America fans are concerned.

How am I supposed to live after this #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/OTTKRJuxd7 — Mia (@iconicbell) March 16, 2018

Others are ready to join the battle.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.