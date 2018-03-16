Reds sign Eugenio Suarez to contract extension - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds sign Eugenio Suarez to contract extension

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Reds and third baseman Eugenio Suarez have agreed to a 7-year contract extension.

In three seasons with the Reds, Suarez has hit 60 home runs and has driven in more than 200 runs. In 2017, Suarez hit 26 home runs, drove 82 runs and showed major improvement in his defensive ability at third base.

“We are very pleased to announce this extension,” said Reds General Manager Dick Williams. “Eugenio has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse and on the field. He has continued to improve his defense, his power and his ability to get on base as a result of his determined effort.”

Suarez will be with the Reds through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

