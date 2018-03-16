OSHP: OVI checkpoint to be held in Norwood

An OVI Checkpoint will be held Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Montgomery Road near Wayland Avenue in the city of Norwood.

The Norwood Police Department, Hamilton County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol will take part in the OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Officers warn drivers who are planning to consume alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.