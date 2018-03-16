Get a safe ride home during St. Patrick's Day weekend

AAA

AAA is offering its safe-ride-home program Friday through Sunday during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

AAA said, the Tow to Go program, in partnership with Budweiser, is available from Friday through Sunday at 6 a.m.

Motorists who believe they have had too much to drink may call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. An AAA tow truck will take you and your vehicle home.

In Ohio, there is a taxi ride program available.

The service is available to AAA members and non-members.

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for availability.

Safe Ride KY

The Safe Ride KY coalition is offering $20,000 worth of discounts.

People can get $20 off a safe ride by using the code SAFERIDEKY2018 in Lyft and CityScoot apps.

Dryver

Dryver, offers two services that could assure your safety during the holiday weekend:

Personal Driver Service (starting at $16/hour) – A driver will chauffeur you in your vehicle anywhere you want to go, wait for you, and take you home. No parking fees, no valet, no waiting.

Pickup Service ($25 car pickup + mileage) – If you have already driven somewhere, two drivers will be dispatched to take you and your car home

You can download their app in the Apple store or on Google Play.

