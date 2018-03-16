Video: Malfunctioning ski lift sends people tumbling

GEORGIA (RNN) - A malfunctioning ski lift sent people flying backwards, forcing them to drop off at a ski resort in the country of Georgia on Friday.

Dramatic video caught by Yuri Leontyev and posted to Instagram shows what happened.

At least 10 people were injured when the lift started moving backwards and at high speed, forcing skiers to leap out of their chairs, CNN reported. They had to jump off the lift to avoid being crushed at the bottom of the hill.

Others couldn't jump in time and were thrown out of the chairs.

Another skier caught a photo of the aftermath.

Authorities said emergency personnel were rushed to the scene, and an investigation into the incident has begun, the Telegraph reported.

