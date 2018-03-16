Video: Malfunctioning ski lift sends people tumbling

An OVI Checkpoint will be held Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Montgomery Road near Wayland Avenue in the city of Norwood.Full Story >
Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night.Full Story >
Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has three new canine units joining its ranks.Full Story >
