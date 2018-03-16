3 new canine units join Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

3 new canine units join Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has three new canine units joining its ranks. 

Officers announced Friday the newly acquired canines were donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation.

The non-profit is named for Matt Haverkamp who was a founder of the Golf Manor Police Department's canine unit. He passed away in 2005 from injuries he sustained in a car accident. The Matt Haverkamp Foundation is dedicated to help purchase and train canines for law enforcement agencies in the greater Cincinnati area.

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation has donated a total of nine canines to the HCSO. Seven canines are still active, and two are retired. 

