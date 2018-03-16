3 new canine units join Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has three new canine units joining its ranks.

Officers announced Friday the newly acquired canines were donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation.

This morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office introduced to the general public our newly acquired canine units. These canines were donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation. Thank You! @tmhf_k9 pic.twitter.com/wLewlKxWDr — . (@hcso_org) March 16, 2018

The non-profit is named for Matt Haverkamp who was a founder of the Golf Manor Police Department's canine unit. He passed away in 2005 from injuries he sustained in a car accident. The Matt Haverkamp Foundation is dedicated to help purchase and train canines for law enforcement agencies in the greater Cincinnati area.

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation has donated a total of nine canines to the HCSO. Seven canines are still active, and two are retired.

