Pregnant 18-year-old reported missing from Reading

A pregnant 18-year-old has been reported missing from Reading.

According to a post from her mother, Lori Kirby, Darrien Skye Kirby has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5'6".

Police are aware, and ask if you've seen her to contact Reading Police at 513-733-4122.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.