Report: Vontaze Burfict facing suspension for violating NFL's PED policy

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict leave the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in 2017. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

League sources tell Schefter that Burfict could appeal the suspension.

Burfict has been disciplined 10 different times by the NFL, costing him more than $2.5 million in fines and lost pay. A four-game suspension would cost more than $1.6 million in game checks.

This would be the third suspension for Burfict. The league suspended him the first three games of the 2016 season for his hit on Antonio Brown in the Bengals’ playoff loss to the Steelers. He got another three-game suspension to start the 2017 season after a pre-season hit during the game against the Chiefs.

The Bengals have not commented on the decision.

