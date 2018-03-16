Family dog finally makes it to Kansas after airline accidentally sends him to Japan

The 10-year-old pup got mixed up with another dog and was mistakenly sent on an 11,000-mile trip. (Source: KSNW/CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KSNW/CNN) – Irgo the German shepherd is really racking up the frequent flier miles this week.

The 10-year-old pup was supposed to have flown with his family on a United Airlines flight from Oregon to Kansas, but got mixed up with another dog and headed to Japan instead.

"Never, never ever would I ever imagined that, no," Irgo’s owner Kara Swindle said. "It feels actually amazing to finally have him back."

The 11,000-mile detour took him from Portland, OR, to Narita, Japan, and then to Wichita, KS.

Irgo arrived on Thursday on a United Airlines corporate jet.

"He ran right up to us and just was crying and so happy," Swindle said. "When he's super excited, he cries."

Dog reunited with owner in Wichita after accidental flight to Japan https://t.co/Gjffwo8XBA — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) March 16, 2018

United apologized after the mix-up and said they were investigating.

It was the second dog-related incident of the week for the airline. On Monday, a flight attendant made a passenger store her dog in an overhead bin on a flight from Houston.

By the time they landed in New York, the dog was dead.

Copyright 2018 KSNW via CNN. All rights reserved.