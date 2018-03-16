Family dog finally makes it to Kansas after airline accidentally - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Family dog finally makes it to Kansas after airline accidentally sends him to Japan

The 10-year-old pup got mixed up with another dog and was mistakenly sent on an 11,000-mile trip. (Source: KSNW/CNN) The 10-year-old pup got mixed up with another dog and was mistakenly sent on an 11,000-mile trip. (Source: KSNW/CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KSNW/CNN) – Irgo the German shepherd is really racking up the frequent flier miles this week.

The 10-year-old pup was supposed to have flown with his family on a United Airlines flight from Oregon to Kansas, but got mixed up with another dog and headed to Japan instead.

"Never, never ever would I ever imagined that, no," Irgo’s owner Kara Swindle said. "It feels actually amazing to finally have him back."

The 11,000-mile detour took him from Portland, OR, to Narita, Japan, and then to Wichita, KS.

Irgo arrived on Thursday on a United Airlines corporate jet.

"He ran right up to us and just was crying and so happy," Swindle said. "When he's super excited, he cries."

United apologized after the mix-up and said they were investigating.

It was the second dog-related incident of the week for the airline. On Monday, a flight attendant made a passenger store her dog in an overhead bin on a flight from Houston.

By the time they landed in New York, the dog was dead.

Copyright 2018 KSNW via CNN. All rights reserved.

