Council members call for ceasefire, investigation into city hall feud

A majority of Cincinnati city council members are calling for a ceasefire in the back-and-forth between Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Harry Black.

The five members are also asking for an outside special counsel to investigate the power struggle that exploded at city hall this week.

Cranley asked Black to resign Friday and then announced Tuesday they had "reached an agreement in principle" for Black to exit.

Black denied that and said no decisions were made.

Cranley floated an eight-month severance package for Black that would pay him $391,925 plus medical and dental insurance benefits.

But as of Friday, Cranley lacks the votes to approve that settlement deal.

The five members want “no personnel changes,” according to a statement released by councilmembers Tamaya Dennard, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Chris Seelbach.

They’re also calling for a pro bono mediator to help the mayor and city manager “navigate their relationship and return to getting things done for the citizens of Cincinnati.”